Bulls party continues, market rises 1%; Reliance gains 2%

13:00

Demonetisation has impacted informal industry, which was one of its aims, says Piyush Goyal, the Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines. It is an “effort to give poor high dividends and better lifestyle,” he says adding that demonetisation has been a success in all ways. Inflation will come down owning to the government’s clean-up drive. Clarifying the Ordinance of demonetisation, Goyal said that there is no jail term, but penalty for hoarding old, banned currency. Coming to the UDAY scheme of power ministry for dealing with stressed assets, Goyal said 1-2 more big states are expected to join in by next week. After this, almost all states will come under UDAY.Dilip Bhat, Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher said that he expects some kind of a pre-Budge rally. This rally will largely pin its hopes on PM assuaging sentiments in terms of taxes. “I think a talk on those lines will help sentiments." The FII flows were negative for the quarter ending December, and it has taken a toll on the Nifty. Whether this will turn positive for the new year or not will have to be watched, he said. From the Rs 15 lakh crore money that has come back into the bakning usystem, some of it will percolate into the market. And it will provide a tailwind.

Buying continues on Dalal Street with both benchmark indices rising 1 percent. The Sensex is up 272.65 points or 1 percent at 26638.80 and the Nifty is up 77.85 points or 0.9 percent at 8181.45. About 1742 shares have advanced, 689 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.

ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance are top gainers while Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.

Giving companies like Vodafone and Cairn Energy one more month to accept its offer to settle retro tax disputes, the government has extended till January

31 its one-time tax dispute resolution scheme.



The Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the budget for 2016-17, seeks not just to settle disputes in retrospective taxes, but end nearly 2.6 lakh pending tax cases where Rs 5.16 lakh crore

are locked in.



The offer to settle the disputes was to end on December 31, but it has now been extended till January 31, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).