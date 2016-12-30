Bulls party continues, market rises 1%; Reliance gains 2%

Dec 30, 2016, 02.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ITC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance are top gainers while Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Auto are losers in the Sensex.
Buying continues on Dalal Street with both benchmark indices rising 1 percent. The Sensex is up 272.65 points or 1 percent at 26638.80 and the Nifty is up 77.85 points or 0.9 percent at 8181.45. About 1742 shares have advanced, 689 shares declined, and 162 shares are unchanged.
Giving companies like Vodafone and Cairn Energy one more month to accept its offer to settle retro tax disputes, the government has extended till January
31 its one-time tax dispute resolution scheme.
The Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme, announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the budget for 2016-17, seeks not just to settle disputes in retrospective taxes, but end nearly 2.6 lakh pending tax cases where Rs 5.16 lakh crore
are locked in.
The offer to settle the disputes was to end on December 31, but it has now been extended till January 31, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
