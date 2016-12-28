'Good Behaviour' helps you get your loan sanctioned- Here’s how

Finanzmart.comYou are applying for a loan to buy your dream home, to set up your own office or to expand and grow your business. You have made your application with a financier of your choice and you think you have all bases covered and that your loan will be sanctioned shortly… and then boom… Your loan application is rejected!Now, why would this happen? In today’s scenario, while there are plenty of financiers that are available and are aggressively looking to lend, each of these financiers have their own way of looking at an applicant. That being the case, there are a few common things that most of the financiers look at, in similar fashion. And you need to take care of these things well in advance so that you maximise your chances of having your loan sanctioned.A lot of these are “Good Behaviour” parameters and are used by banks as a strong reflection of your discipline, intent, financial prudence and sense of responsibility.1) Ensure that your average bank balances are good and maintain a clean bank account record that shows all your regular banking transactions2) Try and ensure that there are minimal returns of cheques that you have received and almost no cheque returns of the cheques that you have issued3) Leave no room for any bounces of any existing EMIs that you may be serving4) Try and keep bulk cash transactions in your account as low as possible5) Ensure that you disclose all loans that you are running when you apply for a loan and are ready with the repayment track record on all of them6) Don’t build up a huge outstanding on your credit cards as this will have a big impact on your loan eligibility7) If you are staying in a rented house, it is important that your rent agreement is duly registered and all documents are in order8) If you are receiving rental income, registering the agreement will help in increasing your loan eligibility1) Disclose all your salary details including any variable component or annual bonus that you may be receiving as each financier evaluates this differently and this will certainly help in increasing your eligibility2) Ensure that all your salary credits are reflecting in your bank account and the credit amount matches with the figure appearing in your salary slip3) Ensure that you have been working for at least 6 months in the same organization when you apply for the loan4) Take care of your attendance record that appears in your salary slip5) Long gaps between two consecutive jobs is not appreciated by financiers1) Ensure your Income Tax returns are always filed on time2) If there has been a delay in filing, ensure that the gap between the Income Tax returns for two consecutive years is at least six months3) Huge swings in the financials are not looked at favourably by the financiers4) Ensure that you have required documents as evidence of existence of the business and that they are renewed as and when necessary. These may include license under the Shops and Establishments Act, registration under various applicable tax laws such as sales tax, service tax, import-export, etc.5) Running a business from your home may not be a positive point in your loan applicationKeeping in mind the above points and meticulously following them will greatly enhance the possibility of your loan getting sanctioned. Most of the points mentioned above are also healthy practices irrespective of whether you are applying for a loan or not. It just helps make your life simpler and build your credibility in the financial world.