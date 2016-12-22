Demonetisation: Kolkata businessman Lodha arrested By ED

Kolkata Businessman Parasmal Lodha has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore old currency into new.Lodha was earlier detained from Mumbai airport after it came to light that the money retrieved from the office of Lawyer Rohit Tandon belonged to Parasmal Lodha. Parasmal Lodha is a big businessman from Kolkata.Lodha's daughter was recently married in a lavish wedding ceremony organized in Delhi, which was attended by top bureaucrats, politicians and many Bolloywood stars attended the wedding.Earlier, Enforcement Directorate and CBI on Thursday carried out raids at co-operative banks in different parts of Kerala.While raids were conducted at Kannur, Kozhikode, and Thrissur by the ED, the CBI officials conducted inspections of records of district co-operative banks in Kollam and Malappuram. They are checking the records of deposits after November 8.