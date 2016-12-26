Sutures India eyeing Rs 700-800 crore IPO by H1CY17

Surgical Products Manufacturer Sutures India is eyeing Rs 700 to 800 crore IPO in the first half of calendar-year 2017.
Dec 26, 2016, 01.41 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sutures India eyeing Rs 700-800 crore IPO by H1CY17

Surgical Products Manufacturer Sutures India is eyeing Rs 700 to 800 crore IPO in the first half of calendar-year 2017.

Sutures India eyeing Rs 700-800 crore IPO by H1CY17

Surgical Products Manufacturer Sutures India is eyeing Rs 700 to 800 crore IPO in the first half of calendar-year 2017.

Priya Sheth (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

Surgical Products Manufacturer Sutures India is eyeing Rs 700 to 800 crore IPO in the first half of calendar-year 2017.

The company is looking at a combination of offer-for-sale and fresh issuance of shares, reports Priya Sheth quoting sources.

The issue will likely see part exit of private equity investors. TPG Growth holds 52 percent stake and promotes hold close to 30 percent and remaining is held by CX Partners and Keadaara Capital.

The company is into making surgical and wound-closure products and is eyeing strategic opportunities to expand in South East Asian Countries.

Neither the company nor the PE players responded to CNBC-TV18 query.

Tags  Surgical Products Manufacturer Sutures India TPG Growth CX Partners and Keadaara Capital wound-closure products
Sutures India eyeing Rs 700-800 crore IPO by H1CY17

