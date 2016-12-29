Some NSE brokers got preferential advantage, find audit reports

In a share sale document, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revealed that its algorithm system used for trading gave preferential opportunity to some brokers.The Securities Exchange Board of India had initiated an examination on reports of preferential treatment reports and had directed NSE to do the same using the help of an external agency, the stock exchange mentions in its DRHP.The audit undertaken by the NSE-appointed agency revealed that bourse's algorithm system was ‘prone to manipulation’. The enquiry highlighted specific periods when some brokers got first preference to connect to servers more frequently than others.“The TCP-IP based TBT system architecture indicated that data was disseminated in a sequential manner whereby the stock broker who connected first to the server received ticks (market feed) before the stock broker who connected later,” NSE said in its DRHP.It further said: ”Ticks were disseminated faster to members connected to less crowded servers, thereby giving an advantage to such stock brokers.”No uniform approach was used to assign new IPs across ports to brokers on existing system and while moving from one server to another. The report reveals that one particular broker often connected to the secondary server first from December 10, 2012 to May 30, 2014.First connection by the said broker is not likely to have been possible without knowledge of certain NSE employees, who have been identified in the report. Despite knowing, no action was taken.NSE further said that it could have negated this first advantage process by implementing a randomiser for the algorithm system, which would randomly pick a connection for disseminating data.However, the audit agency said that despite indication of preferential behaviour to certain stock brokers, ‘it is not in a position to comment on whether this would amount to collusion or connivance’.The audit report also reveals that the stock exchange does not have a process to store data. Due to this, the agency was not able to get its hands on information regarding former employees or emails.The stock exchange has filed its initial public offering papers on December 28, 2016 with the market regulator SEBI. The IPO is expected to be India’s second biggest.