Some NSE brokers got preferential advantage, find audit reports

The audit done revealed that NSE’s algorithm system was ‘prone to manipulation’. The enquiry done highlighted specific periods when some brokers got first preference to connect to servers more frequently than others.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » IPO » IPO - News

Dec 29, 2016, 11.44 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Some NSE brokers got preferential advantage, find audit reports

The audit done revealed that NSE’s algorithm system was ‘prone to manipulation’. The enquiry done highlighted specific periods when some brokers got first preference to connect to servers more frequently than others.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Some NSE brokers got preferential advantage, find audit reports

The audit done revealed that NSE’s algorithm system was ‘prone to manipulation’. The enquiry done highlighted specific periods when some brokers got first preference to connect to servers more frequently than others.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

In a share sale document, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has revealed that its algorithm system used for trading gave preferential opportunity to some brokers.

The Securities Exchange Board of India had initiated an examination on reports of preferential treatment reports and had directed NSE to do the same using the help of an external agency, the stock exchange mentions in its DRHP.

The audit undertaken by the NSE-appointed agency revealed that bourse's algorithm system was ‘prone to manipulation’. The enquiry highlighted specific periods when some brokers got first preference to connect to servers more frequently than others.

“The TCP-IP based TBT system architecture indicated that data was disseminated in a sequential manner whereby the stock broker who connected first to the server received ticks (market feed) before the stock broker who connected later,” NSE said in its DRHP.

It further said: ”Ticks were disseminated faster to members connected to less crowded servers, thereby giving an advantage to such stock brokers.”

No uniform approach was used to assign new IPs across ports to brokers on existing system and while moving from one server to another. The report reveals that one particular broker often connected to the secondary server first from December 10, 2012 to May 30, 2014.

First connection by the said broker is not likely to have been possible without knowledge of certain NSE employees, who have been identified in the report. Despite knowing, no action was taken.

NSE further said that it could have negated this first advantage process by implementing a randomiser for the algorithm system, which would randomly pick a connection for disseminating data.

However, the audit agency said that despite indication of preferential behaviour to certain stock brokers, ‘it is not in a position to comment on whether this would amount to collusion or connivance’.

The audit report also reveals that the stock exchange does not have a process to store data. Due to this, the agency was not able to get its hands on information regarding former employees or emails.

The stock exchange has filed its initial public offering papers on December 28, 2016 with the market regulator SEBI. The IPO is expected to be India’s second biggest.

Tags  National Stock Exchange NSE manipulation audit DRHP algorithm
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Some NSE brokers got preferential advantage, find audit reports

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.