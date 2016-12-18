Laurus Lab set for stock trading debut from tomorrow

Drugmaker Laurus Lab, which raised about Rs 1,332 crore through its initial public offer, is all set to make a debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » IPO » IPO - News

Dec 18, 2016, 12.18 PM | Source: PTI

Laurus Lab set for stock trading debut from tomorrow

Drugmaker Laurus Lab, which raised about Rs 1,332 crore through its initial public offer, is all set to make a debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Laurus Lab set for stock trading debut from tomorrow

Drugmaker Laurus Lab, which raised about Rs 1,332 crore through its initial public offer, is all set to make a debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Laurus Lab set for stock trading debut from tomorrow
Drugmaker Laurus Lab, which raised about Rs 1,332 crore through its initial public offer, is all set to make a debut on the stock exchanges tomorrow.

The IPO, which opened to public subscription on December 6-8, was subscribed 4.54 times at a price band of Rs 426-428 per share.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 10.54 times while the HNI quota received 3.58 times of subscription. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 1.61 times.

"...effective Monday, December 19, 2016, the shares of Laurus Labs Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange on the list of 'B' Group of securities," BSE said in a circular.

Separately, NSE said shares of Laurus Lab will list on the stock exchange from December 19.

Also, the company has set an issue price of Rs 428.

The IPO comprised a little over 2.41 crore shares under the offer for sale route and a fresh issue worth up to Rs 300 crore.

The Hyderabad-based firm plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards pre-payment of loans and general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are managing the offer.

Tags  PTI Laurus Lab qualified institutional buyers NSE BSE
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Laurus Lab set for stock trading debut from tomorrow
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login