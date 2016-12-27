CDSL files preliminary papers for IPO

Four shareholders -- BSE, SBI, Bank of Baroda and the Calcutta Stock Exchange -- would be selling stakes in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) through the IPO.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » IPO » IPO - News

Dec 27, 2016, 08.15 PM | Source: PTI

CDSL files preliminary papers for IPO

Four shareholders -- BSE, SBI, Bank of Baroda and the Calcutta Stock Exchange -- would be selling stakes in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) through the IPO.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

CDSL files preliminary papers for IPO

Four shareholders -- BSE, SBI, Bank of Baroda and the Calcutta Stock Exchange -- would be selling stakes in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) through the IPO.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
CDSL files preliminary papers for IPO
Leading securities depository CDSL, promoted by BSE, today filed the draft papers for an initial public offer through which it plans to sell more than 3.5 crore shares.

Four shareholders -- BSE, SBI , Bank of Baroda and the Calcutta Stock Exchange -- would be selling stakes in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) through the IPO.

Little over 3.5 crore shares would be offloaded through the Offer for Sale (OFS) route and out of the total, 7 lakh shares would be reserved for the employees, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Net offer would constitute 32.98 per cent of CDSL's post offer paid up equity share capital.

BSE, which holds 50.05 per cent stake in the entity, is itself preparing to come out with an initial share sale.

Other major shareholders in the company are State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Life Insurance Corp, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

CDSL's revenue from operations include transaction, account maintenance charges and settlement charges paid by depository participants. Besides, there are annual fees, corporate action charges and e-voting charges paid by companies concerned.

In financial year 2016, the company had a net profit after tax of Rs 74.14 crore. It began its depository business in 1999.

"The net worth of our company as of September 30, 2016, on the basis of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information and the Restated Unconsolidated Financial Information was Rs 4,511.05 million and Rs 3,971.94 million, respectively," the DRHP said.

Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers for the offer.

Tags  CDSL BSE Bank Of Baroda State Bank of India Draft Red Herring Prospectus

Related Stories

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login