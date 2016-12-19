Laurus Labs expects revenue generation to begin in FY18

Shares of Laurus Labs , the Hyderabad-based healthcare company, started off with premium of 14.5 percent at Rs 489.90 against issue price of Rs 428 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock touched a high of Rs 498 (up 16.35 percent over issue price) and low of Rs 475 (up 11 percent) in early trade. The pharma company has raised Rs 1,332-crore through initial public offering that was opened during December 6-8, 2016.

The company expects healthy growth going ahead, according to Ravi Kumar, ED and CFO of Laurus Labs, adding that its total debt post the IPO will stand at Rs 750 crore.

The company saw margins increase 1-22 percent H1FY17, which it expects to maintain in H2FY17, he said. Laurab Labs expects revenue generation to begin from FY18 once the formulations business kicks in, he added.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Ravi Kumar's interview to Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy on CNBC-TV18.



Sonia: Now that your company has listed, can you tell us what the growth could be for the company for the next two years?



A: Growth will be very good, we have a lot of investments made and the revenues have not generated and there will be very good growth in the next coming years.



Latha: Can you give us some idea, will you be able to maintain the kind of runrate that you have? Last five years, your compounded annual sales growth has been 40 percent, is that maintainable or has your base gotten very big?



A: The base has been increased. We can maintain a very good growth.



Latha: When you reduced your debt with this, how much are you planning to reduce in the first place, what will your debt become after you cut it down?



A: Our total debt is going to be Rs 750 crore post IPO. We have already repaid one debt on last Saturday and we will be paying the balance amount in this week.



Sonia: You told us that you will be able to maintain the growth. In FY16 your revenues were at about Rs 1,800 crore, which was a growth of 30 percent. If you take the same amount of growth then you are looking at about revenues of more than Rs 2,500 crore in FY18, is that a reasonable estimate to look at?



A: Right now, we are not giving any guidance. I won't say we will maintain 30 percent growth but we will maintain a growth.



All the ingredients are there. So we have invested into the formulation and then we have already completed our USFDA inspection and we got only one 483 and we have already submitted our replies. So in the next 12-18 months time, we will have a good potential growth.



Sonia: What about margins because this year FY16 was a very good year for you, your margins expanded to more than 20 percent. Will you see the same kind of expansion in FY17 and FY18 as well?



A: In first half of the current fiscal, our margins have increased by 1 percent. So our EBITDA margin was 22 percent.



Sonia: So what we expect in the second half?



A: We will maintain this kind of margins.



Latha: We want to look far out, I am not asking you to give a guidance in terms of the exact percentages but will you be able to at least maintain this kind of a run rate ballpark, your sales growth is 40 percent, your EBITDA growth is 48 percent, these are tall numbers, earnings growth has been 58 percent, will you be somewhere in this region, give or take 5-10 percent?



A: Broadly qualitatively I can tell you, whatever be the expenses we are incurring for our formulation business, new business, contract manufacturing business, we are expensing out. There is no revenue we are generating out of these revenues, these expenses.



So once we start generating revenues, our EBITDAs will increase further, our revenue will increase further.



Latha: When will you be ready with your formulation unit and when will it start generating money? Commercially when does it start generating cash?



A: Formulation unit, we already completed, two Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) we already filed, we already got it triggered our first ANDA in November 2017. In fag end of FY18 or early of FY19, we will start generating revenues from formulations.



Sonia: I wanted a little more detail on the Hepatitis C active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business, because we are seeing a lot of growth in the portfolio there. What kind of growth would you be looking at over the next two years? Will it be 15 percent, 20 percent and also you have a tie-up with Natco , can you give us more details on that?



A: Natco and Laurus has tied up and we have a contract. With that contract, we will supply API to them, they will make formulation and sell the formulation in the market. Then the profits will be shared equally.



Similarly, if we sell any APIs, we will share the profits with them. So it is a very unique contract, we have a substantial amounts we have generated out of this in the last year and current year and this is still is a positive growth mode.



Latha: What about the anti-acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) API?



A: Anti-AIDS API -- one API we have market share of two-third, and another two APIs we have more than 25 percent of the market share. So in this anti-AIDS products, we have been investing resources to optimise the cost so that we can make more money over a period of time in this segment.



Latha: Since you have such a large market, are people approaching you through tenders or is it a one-on-one bilateral arrangements?



A: There are two-three types of business, one is a tender business. South African tender is for the longer-term period, it is a three-year period and some of the tenders are for a year period and this anti-AIDS we are also getting supplied to the European markets and then the US markets.



Sonia: Coming back to the Hepatitis C growth, you said that the profits will be split between you and Natco, what could the quantum of profits be ballpark for the first couple of years and what kind of percentage growth are we looking at from this business?



A: We expect the growth will be in the teens only.



Latha: Do you have process patents?



A: In Hepatitis C?



Latha: Yes.



A: We don’t have but overall we have a lot of process patents, we have already got process patents. We have an anti- AIDS, anti-Cancer, so we have various segments.