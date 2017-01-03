Jan 03, 2017, 06.23 PM | Source: PTI
The initial public offer will see sale of 200,190,000 equity shares --10 percent stake -- by the central government through an offer for sale (OFS)route, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Hudco files draft papers with Sebi for IPO
A discount of up to 5 percent on the issue price for retail investors and Hudco employees would be given.
The paid up capital of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) is Rs 2,001.90 crore as on March, 2016.
Government holds 100 percent stake in the company.
IDBI Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, SBI Capital Markets and ICICI Securities will manage the company's public issue.
The proceeds from Hudco disinvestment will form part of the government's disinvestment kitty in the current fiscal.
The government has budgeted to raise Rs 56,500 crore through minority stake sale and strategic sale in PSUs. Of this, Rs 36,000 crore is to come from minority stake sale in PSUs and another Rs 20,500 crore from strategic stake sale.
