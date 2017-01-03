BSE gets Sebi approval for initial public offer

India's oldest stock exchange -- BSE -- today received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) approval to go public.Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the growth outlook, Dipan Mehta, a member of the exchange, said while BSE had been facing some market share erosion for some time due to NSE, it has also been making great strides in other segments like currency and SME listing.BSE's majority holding in the CDSL is already a valuable property and the upcoming launch of its new international exchange at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) will add further value, he said.As Sebi norms currently do not allow self-listing, the BSE could get listed on NSE, he noted.