Jan 03, 2017, 04.06 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the growth outlook, Dipan Mehta, member of BSE said while the exchange had been facing market share erosion for some time due to NSE, it has also been making great strides in other segments like currency and SME listing.
BSE gets Sebi approval for initial public offer
