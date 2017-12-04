Dynamic Cables Ltd SME IPO To Open on 04th Dec 2017 - HEM Securities

Co is a “Government Recognized Export House” from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. Co is presently exporting directly and indirectly through merchant exporters to many Countries in the Asian subcontinent, Africa and Middle East. Some of countries where co export are Kenya, Tanzania, TOGO, Nigeria, Benin, Uganda, Rwanda, NEPAL, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Jordan, Dubai etc

Co is approved by the state owned electric utilities company “POWERGRID”. Co is also approved With BHEL, Larson & Toubro Ltd, TATA Projects Ltd, North Western Railways, Public Works Department, Maharashtra along with all major state electricity boards in India. Co’s products are also widely being used amongst various Indian private clients which include: Gammon India, Jaguar Overseas,Mohan Energy, L&T, TATA, Bajaj, Voltas etc.

Valuation: Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of 7.8 on post bonus annualized Q1FY18 eps at a price of Rs 40/- per Share while peers like Cords Cable, KEI Industries, Universal Cables, Havells India are trading at p/e multiple of more than 20.

