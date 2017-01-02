Power of compounding: Why start investing right now?

A:

FinaskusCompounding is amongst the most fascinating concepts when it comes to financial gains. One of the greatest human minds ever, who else but Albert Einstein, once famously said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it.”While many of you may be familiar with the mathematical concept (while many of you may not actually be), there are few who fully appreciate it or even understand the financial implications. I will try and explain here what is so wonderful and fascinating about it.In financial terms, compounding simply means “to pay interest on both the principal amount of money (or capital) and the interest that it has already earned”.Let’s take a simple example and understand this clearly. Assume that you invest Rs 10,000 at the age of 35, and want the sum back with interest when you retire at say 60 years, implying investment duration of 25 years. In this situation, at 12% annualized returns, with ‘simple interest’ you will earn Rs 1,200 every year, adding up to Rs 42,000 interest in 25 years, and a total sum of Rs 52,000 when you retire.Now let’s examine what happens if you get 12% ‘compounded returns’ instead. Remember the formula we learnt in school on Compounding? Let me remind you again!A = P *(1+r/100)nWhere:A is the Amount you get after ‘n’ yearsP is the initial investment or ‘Principal’r is the ‘Rate of return’n is the number of years, also called ‘Duration’As you can see, the amount grows “exponentially” with the number of years of investment. If you are just starting your career, this formula should excite you, as there are many years left to compound before you retire. With compounding, you will end up with a total sum of Rs 1.70 lakh when you retire. That is three times the money you get with simple interest!Now that we have covered this base and got you hooked, let’s understand some simple applications of this principle when it comes to investing.Given the exponential element of growth, duration can make a huge difference to your final sum, sometimes even more than the investment amount itself! Let’s consider two situations for comparison:Situationis that you start investing Rs 10,000 monthly (in the form of a systematic investment plan or SIP in an equity mutual fund) from the age of 35 till you retire at 60 years. In this situation, at 12% annualized returns, you will retire with a corpus of Rs 1.70 Crore.Situation B: is that you start investing just half of the amount in Situation A, that is Rs 5,000 monthly SIP in the same funds, but start earlier from the age of 25 till you retire at 60 years. Do you know what corpus you will retire with, in Situation B at the same 12% annualized equity returns? The number will be Rs 2.76 Crore, much higher than situation A!Along with duration, it is also important to understand the effect of increasing your investment amount every year. Having a constant investment amount does not do enough to adjust for inflation and quality of life. If your salary grows and your lifestyle improves, then let’s understand that inflation will eat into that as well. Let’s consider another simple example to illustrate this:Situationis that you start investing Rs 5,000 constant monthly SIP in equity mutual funds, from the age of 25 till you retire at say 60 years. In this situation, as we understood earlier, at 12% annualized equity returns you will retire with a corpus of Rs 2.76 Crore.Situation B: is that you start investing Rs 5,000 monthly SIP in the same funds from the age of 25 till you retire at 60 years, but you grow your investment amount by 10% every year (that is, your first 12 monthly investments are amounts of Rs 5000, the next 12 monthly investments are amounts of Rs 5,500, and so on).Do you know what corpus you will retire with, in Situation B at the same 12% annualized equity returns? The number will be Rs 7.88 Crore, almost three times that of situation A. Isn’t it incredible what time does to such an increase in monthly investments?Looking back at the simple interest formula, you will notice that another variable that can make a big difference is ‘r’ – the rate of return. Let’s consider a third example to illustrate this:Situationis that you start investing Rs 5,000 constant monthly SIP in equity mutual funds, from the age of 25 till you retire at say 60 years. In this situation, as earlier, at 12% annualized equity returns you will retire with a corpus of Rs 2.76 Crore.Situation B: is that with the same investment and same duration, you get annualized returns of 13% rather than 12%.Do you know what corpus you will retire with, in Situation B with just 1% higher returns? That number will be Rs 3.51 Crore – 27% higher than what you would get with 12% returns. Does that surprise you? You might have often looked at broadly similar funds with a difference of 1.0% annualized returns and said it perhaps would not matter. But surely you do understand what you could do with 27% additional savings!If you are a mutual fund investor or want to invest going forward, you would come across different options in mutual funds – in particular, the growth option and the dividend option. The difference between the two is that while in the dividend option the gains are handed back to the investor periodically, the growth option reinvests those gains in the same fund on behalf of the investor for further growth.It is really up to you whether you want to withdraw some of your own money, or let it stay invested and build further wealth. A smart and long-term investor who wants to take advantage of compounding should ideally opt for the growth option. If you have understood the concept of growing investments (Application #2), then you would also understand why the net annualized returns would be higher in the growth option!I hope I was able to explain to you what it really means if you can effectively leverage compounding when it comes to your investments. To summarize, you should:1. Start early, even if it is with a small amount.2. Grow your investments over time as your income grows.3. Carefully choose your investment options, even 1% higher returns would make a lot of difference to the eventual sum.4. Opt for growth options of mutual funds if you are looking for higher value creation in the long term.Wish you all the best if your wealth building journeys, and remember what Einstein had said!