Dec 21, 2016, 08.18 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch the interview of A Balasubramanian, CEO - Birla Sun Life AMC with Surabhi Upadhyay on CNBC-TV18, in which he shared his views on impact of demonetisation on mutual fund portfolio and the realignment required to preserve the wealth.
Money Money Money: Mutual fund ideas for 2017
A Balasubramanian (more)
CEO, Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund |