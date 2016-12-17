Demonetisation: Impact on your wealth

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay, Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO at Edelweiss AMC and Anil Kothuri, Head-Retail Finance and CEO at Edelweiss Housing Finance spoke about the impact of demonetisation and where you should invest.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3 Demonetisation: Impact on your wealth In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay, Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO at Edelweiss AMC and Anil Kothuri, Head-Retail Finance and CEO at Edelweiss Housing Finance spoke about the impact of demonetisation and where you should invest. Post Your Comments Share Cancel

In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay, Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO at Edelweiss AMC and Anil Kothuri, Head-Retail Finance and CEO at Edelweiss Housing Finance spoke about the impact of demonetisation and where you should invest.



Watch videos for more...