5 major financial planning lessons of 2016

Dec 28, 2016
Year 2016 taught us to be prepared for the unexpected and to always have a Plan B in place. It also brought to the fore the need to always have a fair sprinkling of debt in portfolio.
Demonetisation took centre-stage as year 2016 came to close after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 8 announcement of phasing out of earlier series of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in an effort to curb black money.
As the general public grappled with the changed scenario, the country is likely to see a major leap in digital payments and financial transactions over the Internet. One of the big financial lessons of 2016 is to be prepared for unexpected changes and the other is the need to improve one’s digital literacy to be part of the altered financial landscape.
The year saw a few major global events which would such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as the next US President, which are likely to shape economic and financial trends across the world in coming months. Indian financial markets did not react sharply to these massive events to the extent that they were expected to. So, another lesson learnt would be not to plan your finances on short-term events. Instead, one should have long term financial goals and work towards them through market cycles.
“There were very hard financial planning lessons learnt in 2016 not only in India but throughout the world,” Sanjeev Govila, CEO, Hum Fauji Initiative, who specialises in planning finances for defence personnel, told Moneycontrol.
S Sridharan, Business Head, Financial Planning, Wealthladder Investment, agrees. “2016 was an eventful year, including demonetisation in India, Brexit and the election of a new US President. It taught us several important lessons including working on a long-term financial plan. Markets are unpredictable. So, do not react to short-term equity market trends, but have a long-term financial plan of one’s own,” he said.
Moneycontrol spoke to Sanjeev Govila who listed out 5 big lessons learnt during the year: