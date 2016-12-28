5 major financial planning lessons of 2016

Demonetisation took centre-stage as year 2016 came to close after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 8 announcement of phasing out of earlier series of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in an effort to curb black money.

As the general public grappled with the changed scenario, the country is likely to see a major leap in digital payments and financial transactions over the Internet. One of the big financial lessons of 2016 is to be prepared for unexpected changes and the other is the need to improve one’s digital literacy to be part of the altered financial landscape.

The year saw a few major global events which would such as Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as the next US President, which are likely to shape economic and financial trends across the world in coming months. Indian financial markets did not react sharply to these massive events to the extent that they were expected to. So, another lesson learnt would be not to plan your finances on short-term events. Instead, one should have long term financial goals and work towards them through market cycles.

“There were very hard financial planning lessons learnt in 2016 not only in India but throughout the world,” Sanjeev Govila, CEO, Hum Fauji Initiative, who specialises in planning finances for defence personnel, told Moneycontrol.

S Sridharan, Business Head, Financial Planning, Wealthladder Investment, agrees. “2016 was an eventful year, including demonetisation in India, Brexit and the election of a new US President. It taught us several important lessons including working on a long-term financial plan. Markets are unpredictable. So, do not react to short-term equity market trends, but have a long-term financial plan of one’s own,” he said.

Moneycontrol spoke to Sanjeev Govila who listed out 5 big lessons learnt during the year:

The unexpected will happen when expected is all set to happen: When it was (thought to be) a foregone conclusion that NDA Government’s structural reforms of past two years will start bearing fruit and markets are all set to rise, Trump and demonetisation happened. While Trump’s election was unexpected and note ban was not even thought of. The markets have already given up all its year’s gains and the speculation now is on what more unexpected can happen.

Plan B is as important as Plan A: Risk management is actually as important as they teach you in B-Schools and financial degrees. Expect volatility but also be prepared for its extremes. Diversify your investments like your life depends on it.

Fixed income instruments have their place of pride in any portfolio: Fixed Income needs to be looked as the stabilising factor in any portfolio, rather than be baulked at as a low earner. Who know who will be the underdog when the yearly accounts close!

Like always, the most awaited and discussed event will be a non-event immediately after it has happened: Brexit, Trump, Italy’s referendum, Turkey’s coup, negative interest on bonds – all were feared and discussed ad nauseam before the event. But their effect on the markets was either miniscule or very short lived. The winners were only those who were deaf and didn’t hear those noises. Budget is already getting hotly debated now – get it?