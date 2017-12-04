Global rally could help stem market fall; see not rate cut by RBI: Udayan Mukherjee

Udayan Mukherjee, consulting editor at CNBC-TV18 is of the view that one must keenly watch the global outcome of the senate passage of US Tax Bill and if that goes through and if there is a powerful rally in the global markets then our market could also rally.

That would be the key trigger to tell us if this correction in our market is going to be deeper or not, he adds. So, maybe this global rally may help stem the fall, which the market was destined for, says Mukherjee.

According to him, the market's reaction to GDP numbers was on expected line because one cannot be celebrating the GDP number with concerns still there on the fiscal numbers, which sets a case for some underperformance in the market.

With regards the appointment of the new CEO Salil Parekh at Infosys, Mukherjee says all the things said about him seem to be good but his only concern is Infosys management looking at appointing a CEO from the outside. They did the same while appointing Vishal Sikka and now again.

The only hope is this does not shake the belief of people who have already been with the company for many many years. The company with this decision could run the risk of losing some good people, thinks Mukherjee.

Moreover, now with this change, there will also be a strategic shift in the way things are done, which might see Sikka loyalist leave. So, if people are expecting a quick turnaround in Infosys in the next quarter then that would be too much to expect, believes Mukherjee.

With regards to the industry as a whole, the best case would be to take a valuation call with regards to IT, he says.

When asked what he was expecting from the RBI monetary policy, he said market is not expecting a rate cut and he would be surprised if it came through.