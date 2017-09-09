Consumption, autos among 5 sectors which could produce multibaggers in 2-3 yrs: YES Securities

Our top picks within sector would be autos and consequently auto ancillaries, consumer durables, retail and consumer finance, says Prasanth Prabhakaran, Senior President and CEO, YES Securities India in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on D-Street. But, history suggests that any dips caused by such news events present a great opportunity for investors? Buy on dips should be the strategy?

With the caveat that we do not wish to comment on the geopolitical scenario or possible outcomes; we have seen that Indian markets have bounced back relatively faster when there has been any adverse event in the global economy – cases in point being Brexit, Greek debt crisis, etc.

The reason for this is that India’s current fundamentals and positioning are far more superior than any other emerging markets.

Given its sweet spot from a medium to long term perspective, we believe investors should look at any dip as a buying opportunity for investing in quality stocks.

Top five stocks/sectors you think could produce multibaggers in next 2-3 years?

We believe that consumption-driven stock/sectors would benefit in the coming times. All factors – normal monsoons, 7th Pay Commission payouts, improving real urban wages, higher rural income - point towards an improvement in demand.

Some of the measures like CapEx and reforms will take time to play out but in the long run, will help revive growth in the economy and demand which, in turn, would help all consumption-related stocks and sectors.

Our top picks would be autos and consequently auto ancillaries, consumer durables, retail and consumer finance.

Analysts, as well as research firms, have already started lowering their estimates for GDP growth. The gap between the Nifty’s PE and economic growth is at a 12-year high. Is it time to turn cautious about valuations?

We believe that the downward revision is more attributable to events like demonetization which is a one-off event. From a long-term perspective, India’s economy is on the path of recovery aided by reforms and other positive actions taken by the government.

The GST, for instance, is a big reform which would help smoothen out the supply chain bottlenecks which, in turn, would help in spurring the economic growth.

The valuation gap is not the right way to look at things given the revision in the way GDP is calculated now versus what it was earlier.

Having said that, we do think that valuations could look stretched at current levels. But, if you factor in the expected long-term growth in the economy and consequently in the corporate earnings, valuations do not seem expensive at all.

The market-cap to GDP ratio is trading at its long term average, but valuations of Indian equities remain rich. The Sensex trades at a 12-month forward P/E of 19.2x, at an 11 percent premium to a long-period average of 17.4x. Sensex P/B of 2.8x is at 4 percent premium to its historical average. How should investors read through this information?

There are only two ways for the PE ratio to trend towards the long-term average. The first is a correction in the numerator, i.e. the price. We do not think that prices would correct much given the healthy fund flows on the domestic institution side, i.e. from mutual funds (SIP books and one time inflows), insurance companies, etc.

The second way in which PE would become more rational would be through an increase in corporate earnings. Given that the benefits of reforms and other steps have started to trickle down to the ground level, we should see earnings improve over the long-term.

Given this scenario, we believe investors should be investing in a systematic manner like SIPs, SEPs rather than trying to time market falls/declines.