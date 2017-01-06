WNS to Release Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Financial and

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 19, 2017.
Jan 06, 2017, 09.20 PM | Source: PTI

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2017 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on January 19, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2017 third quarter ended December 31, 2016 on the teleconference.

WNS is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 200+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities.

