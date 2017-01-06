LG Electronics says it likely swung to Q4 operating loss

Jan 06, 2017, 12.49 PM | Source: Reuters
LG did not elaborate on reasons why it expected to record a loss, compared with a 349 billion won profit a year earlier.
|
LG did not elaborate on reasons why it expected to record a loss, compared with a 349 billion won profit a year earlier.
The result would compare with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 98 billion won in profit derived from a survey of 21 analysts.
Revenue for the quarter likely rose 1.5 percent to 14.8 trillion won, LG said.
LG did not offer further details and will disclose full results, including individual businesses' performance, at the end of January.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.