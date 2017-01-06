LG Electronics says it likely swung to Q4 operating loss

Home » News » International Results

Jan 06, 2017, 12.49 PM | Source: Reuters

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday, January 6, 2017 that it likely swung to an operating loss of 35 billion won (USD 29.38 million) in the fourth quarter, falling short of market expectations.

LG did not elaborate on reasons why it expected to record a loss, compared with a 349 billion won profit a year earlier.

The result would compare with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 98 billion won in profit derived from a survey of 21 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter likely rose 1.5 percent to 14.8 trillion won, LG said.

LG did not offer further details and will disclose full results, including individual businesses' performance, at the end of January.

