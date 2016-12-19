With strengthening dollar focus on developed markets: Jefferies

Q:

A: For our firm's view point and my view point personally I think the dollar does have ways to go here. We have got higher interest rates, the Fed raising rates, even now they are talking about potentially raising rates 3 times next year -- in fact higher inflation you have better growth and I do think that the dollar is going continue to appreciate here.

Q: In that case is it likely that most smart money will prefer the developed markets, preferred the United States' equities to probably emerging market equities?

A: We actually are a little bit more positive on some of the emerging markets where they took their medicines and now they are starting to look better and they are starting to rebound. Now remember also the dollar appreciating due to better growth here in the US whereas at the start of the year the dollar was appreciating, because people were thinking that we were something into global recession. I don't think the recession situation is on the table right now and better growth in the US is going to give you a better dollar-- it is a better backdrop for the overall global economy.

Q: You don't fear than that US growth will be kind of snatching growth from other economies. There is a fear that President Trump's policies would be growing the US at the expense of say China or Mexico or other emerging markets could that be the case that the US growth doesn't necessarily mean EM growth?

A: I think the big thing for US growth for our firm is that we were thinking that the US consumer with jobs and higher wages will start to a little bit more spending and that will help propel little bit of the growth rate here in the US plus we have very easy comparison on the manufacturing side, so manufacturing get little bit better.

I think we still really haven't heard and seen the policies for President-elect Trump yet and so we really need to see the meat on the bones -- and then remember he also has to get this approved a lot of his policies have to get approved and so I think it is going to be a really interesting or early start to 2017, when Trump does take office again we will see how the policies get adopted here.

Q: We have seen a fairly good run for metals and crude largely commodities. Normally, they don't do well when the dollar does well, but the last 1 or 2 months has been bullish for crude and metals as well. Would that theme continue in 2017 good for metals and crude?

A: First of all the firm's forecast for that crude oil prices hit somewhere in the low USD 60s -- I think the forecast for 2017 is that oil prices do move higher. On the commodity side, we have seen a pretty big run right now for a lot of the metals and all the mining stocks have done really well.

Since really the February low here in the US -- they are destined for a bit of a pause here. Also, we haven't really talked about a stronger dollar, but a stronger dollar does hurt commodity prices in the end and so for metals personally I think for materials I have been a little bit more bearish on the case.

Q: You sound pretty confident about the US consumer consuming more and more manufacturing happening. This sounds a little like 2003-2004 when Alan Greespan said that he would remove accommodation at a modest pace. Although we had interest rate hikes, we also saw US growth and with it global growth. Can this be the happy picture of 2017?

A: I think you get a reacceleration of US GDP - - we have been stuck in the 2 percent range for a while. I think if you do get corporate tax cut, if we get consumer tax cut -- that sets up for a little better growth. I wouldn't get euphoric about growth rate. I think the Jefferies forecast for 2017 is 2.7 percent growth for the US. It is better, but it is not like 2003-2004 and also remember 2003-2004 we were coming out of a recession and also from a bear market and really we are like 8 years into this recovery and now we all started to see reacceleration of growth. I think you get a little bit more growth mainly due to consumer feeling a little bit better, but I still don't think it is going to be as robust as we saw getting in 2003-04.

Q: But what about interest rates in that case if growth improves, are you expecting Janet Yellen to go through with all the those 3 rate hikes that she spoke about and therefore what happens to the US 10 year?

A: I think we have got still 2 rate hikes in the cards here. Remember at the start of 2016 Yellen had 4 rate hikes and we got 1 -- so we have to take that with a grain of salt although I think we are on a better trajectory from a growth rate standpoint, also higher inflation -- so with that I think two rate hikes probably make little bit more sense. Although that is definitely a change in sort of the thought process at least over the last couple of months the move to 3 rate hikes -- I think we have the 10 year moving up to about 3 percentage just been amazing on how quickly we have gone from 1.35 percent or whatever the low was back in July to 2.60 percent -- I think rates moving up as high as they have been -- I think we need a calming period here and again 3 percent is the forecast for the firm.

Q: The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is at 20,000, NASDAQ at 5,450, S&P 500 at 2,200-2,300 where do we go from here in 2017? How much higher, we have had a fairly good 2016 for the Wall Street indices?

A: For me personally I am little more cautious, we have had such a big move in a very short period of time especially right out of the election here and valuations are getting little frothy, especially as you get down market cap in small cap and midcap in the US trading almost 20 times earnings -- in a rising interest environment doesn't really support higher multiples from here. With that I think again you got to see what the policies look like for next year and how stimuli Trump is going to be.

Also we are going start to hear from companies when they report fourth quarter and they give 2017 guidance. We really need to see if they are going to ratchet up spending as well -- I really think we are in a low return environment given where valuations are and again I am not sure if all the policies that Trump has talked about does actually going to go through.

Q: The global financial markets have been buffeted by one instability or the other either its rapid fear of Renminbi devaluation or it is a Grexit or it is a Brexit. Do you think 2017 would have probably less heart attacks for financial markets?

A: I don't really think so I think we are going to continue to see a number of issues, you do have the elections in France, you have the elections in Germany, again here in the US you have got Donald Trump trying to impose and put through some of his policies, which maybe a little bit more aggressive and there maybe some pushback here.

I think you are setting yourself up for one blow after the other. The interesting thing is even though we have seen all these instances take place, volatility at least from the VIX index hasn't really moved all that much. Maybe you have seen more volatility in currency market, more volatility in interest rate market, but you are not necessarily seeing it in equity market. Maybe you get a day or two and then the market goes back to it trajectory.

Q: What would be your top 3 asset classes or your top 3 equity markets in the start of 2017?

A: Overall, for the Jefferies firm's view point I think we still like the US even though we are at full valuation, we are getting some better earnings growth here. It will be just low return environment in general. I would say we actually like some of the emerging markets too. Brazil and Russia have been two areas and two countries that seem to have taken a lot of pain and starting to recover a little bit. I think those are the couple of areas that that we very much like.