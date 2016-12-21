Wall Street hits record highs, dollar rises to 14-year peak

The Dow rose 91.56 points, or 0.46 percent, to 19,974.62, the S&P 500 gained 8.23 points, or 0.363752 percent, to 2,270.76 and the Nasdaq added 26.50 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,483.94.