US mkts start the year on a high note but will it sustain?

Home » News » Markets » International Markets

Jan 04, 2017, 10.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The US market may have started the year on a bullish note but whether this rally will sustain something that only time will tell. Michael Tyler, CIO of Eastern Bank and Oksana Aronov, Fixed Income Strategist at JP Morgan share their outlook on the US equity and bond market for 2017.

Watch video for more

Tags  Michael Tyler Eastern Bank bond Oksana Aronov
