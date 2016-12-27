Dec 27, 2016, 10.11 PM | Source: CNBC
Recession, market correction next yr, expect rate cuts: Rickards
Speaking to CNBC's Squawk Box, the director of The James Rickards Project said a stock market correction is coming as President-elect Donald Trump's economic stimulus plans will not pan out, causing a "head-on collision" between perception and reality.
"When the reality of no stimulus catches up with the perception of stimulus plus the Fed tightening: that's the train wreck. Either we're going to have a recession or a stock market correction," he said.
"They will raise (rates) in March and then something will hit the wall, either the economy or the stock market or both. Then the Fed will backpedal from there, starting with a forward guidance then perhaps a rate cut later in the year," said Rickards, who recommends holding gold and US 10-year Treasurys.