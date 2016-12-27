Japans core consumer prices fall for 9th straight month in Nov

Japan's core consumer prices marked the ninth straight month of annual declines in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the economy still lacks enough momentum to jump-start inflation toward the central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » International Markets

Dec 27, 2016, 08.01 AM | Source: CNBC

Japan's core consumer prices fall for 9th straight month in Nov

Japan's core consumer prices marked the ninth straight month of annual declines in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the economy still lacks enough momentum to jump-start inflation toward the central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Japans core consumer prices fall for 9th straight month in Nov

Japan's core consumer prices marked the ninth straight month of annual declines in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the economy still lacks enough momentum to jump-start inflation toward the central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Japan's core consumer prices marked the ninth straight month of annual declines in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that the economy still lacks enough momentum to jump-start inflation toward the central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.

Separate data showed household spending fell even as job availability hit a fresh 25-year high, underscoring the fragile nature of the economic recovery.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, slipped 0.4 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 0.3 percent decline and matched the pace of drop in October.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, fell 0.6 percent in December from a year earlier, more than a 0.4 percent annual fall projected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Separate data showed the jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.41 from 1.40 in the previous month, matching a median market forecast and reaching the highest level since July 1991.

 But household spending fell 1.5 percent in November from a year earlier to decline for the ninth straight month, suggesting that slow wage growth was keeping consumers from boosting spending.

Japan's economy recorded a third straight quarter of annual expansion in July-September, albeit at a modest pace, as slow wage growth weighed on household spending.

But exports and factory output have recently shown signs of life on a pick-up in global demand, offering some hope for policymakers struggling to pull the economy out of stagnation.

The BOJ offered an upbeat view of the economy at its rate review last week.

But Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeated that Japan is still far from reaching the bank's 2 percent inflation target, signalling that the BOJ will maintain its ultra-loose policy for the time being.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.
Tags  Japan's core consumer prices inflation core consumer price index (CPI) Twitter and Facebook BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Japans core consumer prices fall for 9th straight month in Nov

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login