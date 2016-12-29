Dow slips, as market momentum slows

Investing.com - Investing.com - The major market indexes on Wall Street slipped on Wednesday, as post-election market momentum stalled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to 19833.68, down 113.36, or 0.56%.

The S&P 500 also declined, down at 2249.92, a decline of 18.96, or 0.84%.

The Nasdaq drpped a bit, a slip of 48.89, or 0.89%.

The Russell 2000 also went south, but the VIX was up.

Travelers Companies group up on the day, the leading gainer among equities on the Dow index.

Industrials like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) led declines on the Dow.

Analysts are now saying that the market may have been too optimistic, in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, and raced up toward the 20,000 mark too quickly.

There now is a refining of expectations for the Dow and for stocks traded on other markets too, analysts said.

President-elect Trump is poised to release an economic statement for U.S. workers after the close of the markets, and the transition team members told members of the media this morning on a teleconference call that the message was expected to be "positive" in tone.

Trump is on a working vacation at his home in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, where he has in recent days released additional names of appointees to his incoming White House team.



