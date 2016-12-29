Dow slips, as market momentum slows

Dow slips, as market momentum slows
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Markets » International Markets

Dec 29, 2016, 02.56 AM | Source: Investing.com

Dow slips, as market momentum slows

Dow slips, as market momentum slows

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Dow slips, as market momentum slows

Dow slips, as market momentum slows

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Investing.com - Investing.com - The major market indexes on Wall Street slipped on Wednesday, as post-election market momentum stalled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to 19833.68, down 113.36, or 0.56%.

The S&P 500 also declined, down at 2249.92, a decline of 18.96, or 0.84%.

The Nasdaq drpped a bit, a slip of 48.89, or 0.89%.

The Russell 2000 also went south, but the VIX was up.

Travelers Companies group up on the day, the leading gainer among equities on the Dow index.

Industrials like Boeing (NYSE:BA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) led declines on the Dow.

Analysts are now saying that the market may have been too optimistic, in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, and raced up toward the 20,000 mark too quickly.

There now is a refining of expectations for the Dow and for stocks traded on other markets too, analysts said.

President-elect Trump is poised to release an economic statement for U.S. workers after the close of the markets, and the transition team members told members of the media this morning on a teleconference call that the message was expected to be "positive" in tone.

Trump is on a working vacation at his home in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, where he has in recent days released additional names of appointees to his incoming White House team.

Investing.com
Investing.com offers an extensive set of professional tools for the financial markets.
Read more News on Investing.com and download the new Investing.com apps for Android and iOS!

Tags  FOREX Dow slips as market momentum slows
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Dow slips, as market momentum slows
subasu
Platinum Member
702 Followers

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login