Bank of Japan holds rates steady as expected

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) left policy unchanged on Tuesday at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, as widely expected.

The central bank maintained the negative 0.1 percent interest rate imposed on banks for some excess reserves, left the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield target at around zero, and kept annual rises in JGB holdings at 80 trillion yen ($676.9 billion).

The BOJ also upgraded its economic assessment, noting that the economy continued to recover moderately. It also revised up its view on exports and output.Indeed, a string of positive data recently has bolstered optimism on the world's third-largest economy.

The yen's 15 percent decline against the greenback over the past three months has boosted November export volumes, which hit a two-year high according to data released Monday, and brightened the outlook for manufacturers, as revealed by the central bank's December Tankan survey last week.

And while inflation remains well below the government's 2 percent target, the outlook has significantly improved. Large expenditure on public work projects, a part of August's 28.1 trillion yen fiscal stimulus package, is anticipated to support economic growth from the beginning of 2017 and in turn, prop up inflation, supported by a weaker currency.

Attention now will be Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's afternoon press conference. Any comments on JGBs, specifically measures to contain the recent rise in yields, will be closely watched.

On Sept 21, the BOJ said it would make yield-curve control a centerpiece of its new policy framework. It would buy 10-year JGBs so that the yield would hover around zero percent while keeping a lid on short-term rates. Additionally, the central bank abandoned its target for expanding the monetary base.

The central bank has made noticeable shifts in its policy stance in recent months. In September, expectations were sky-high for a fresh round of stimulus but those hopes have been tempered in recent months.

Indeed, much has happened since September-the yen has weakened against the greenback, the benchmark Nikkei equity index and Japanese government bond (JGB) yields have spiked, future U.S. economic policy looks shaky under President-elect Donald Trump, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the second time in a decade and predicted three more hikes next year.

Going forward, the central bank's policy dynamic could change from easing to tapering as a weaker yen and fiscal stimulus fuel inflation expectations. The fact that the central bank owns large chunks of the bond market already may also limit its ability to intervene, and consequently push yields higher.