Gulmohar Lane joins hands with Tulips

Gulmohar Lane, the online lifestyle brand has partnered with Tulips — a renowned home furnishing retail brand chain well known for crafting beautiful curtains and linens — to retail its products offline. Gulmohar Lane and Tulips aim to offer complete home decor solutions that will benefit the modern day consumers who are looking for beautiful furnishing and furniture to accentuate their living spaces. In addition to the fabric and leathers available on the gulmoharlane.com, customers can also select from a wide range of domestic and international furnishing brands available at Tulips by choosing the Bespoke option on the website. Additionally, Gulmohar Lane products like sofas, chaise, coffee tables and cushions will now be available for experience, direct purchase, placing orders and customization through the Tulips store in New Delhi.

By: Betterinteriors