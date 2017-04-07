A Gaudi-inspired sculpture designed by artificial intellegence

Stocks
Home » News » Interiors

Apr 07, 2017, 08.17 PM | Source: Betterinteriors

A Gaudi-inspired sculpture designed by artificial intellegence

A Gaudi-inspired sculpture designed by artificial intellegence

New-York-based design studio SOFTlab have created the first thinking sculpture, inspired by architect Antoni Gaudí and developed with IBM’s Watson cognitive technology for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. SOFTlab used this technology to analyse thousands of Gaudi’s work, finding surprising themes, such as crab motifs and iridescent colours. The designers then crafted the 4-metre sculpture from over 1,200 aluminium pieces, suspending it from the ceiling to create eye-catching funnels.

Some more images…

By: Betterinteriors

