you are here: HomeNewsInfographic
Jun 02, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infographic: What is the Paris agreement that Donald Trump is 'getting out' of?

The agreement was reached keeping in mind the needs of developing nations and asked developed economies to scale up their financial support in the green climate fund.


Sidhartha Shukla

Moneycontrol News

Claiming that the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement was a "poorly" negotiated deal not in favour of America, President Donald Trump on Thursday pulled the US out of the accord.

"We're getting out," the President proclaimed.

Trump said that the agreement gave advantages to countries such as India and China and was harsh on the US, adding that he would try and renegotiate the deal.

With Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower bearing the words "No Plan B", the COP21 summit came to an historic conclusion on December 13, 2015 where 195 participating nations agreed upon a draft agreement aimed at curbing global warming by reducing carbon emissions.

The agreement was reached keeping in mind the needs of developing nations and asked developed economies to scale up their financial support in the green climate fund.

The infographic below sums the key highlights of the agreement.

cop21_finaldraf700-min

