Indian ADRs: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.41 percent at USD 14.81 and Wipro added 0.63 percent at USD 9.61.In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.40 percent at USD 7.50 and HDFC Bank was up 0.10 percent at USD 61.03.In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.44 percent at USD 34.20 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.47 percent at USD 44.75.