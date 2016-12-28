Indian ADRs: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. ICICI Bank added 0.40 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.47 percent.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Indian ADRs

Dec 28, 2016, 07.53 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. ICICI Bank added 0.40 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.47 percent.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Indian ADRs: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up

Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. ICICI Bank added 0.40 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.47 percent.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Indian ADRs: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up
Indian ADRs ended higher on Tuesday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.41 percent at USD 14.81 and Wipro added 0.63 percent at USD 9.61.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 0.40 percent at USD 7.50 and HDFC Bank was up 0.10 percent at USD 61.03.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was up 0.44 percent at USD 34.20 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.47 percent at USD 44.75.
Tags  Indian ADRs Infosys Wipro ICICI Bank HDFC Bank Tata Motors Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Indian ADRs: Wipro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Wipro up

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login