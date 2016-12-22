Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank gain

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.13 percent at USD 7.49 and HDFC Bank gained 0.28 percent at USD 60.59.In the IT space, Infosys gained 0.27 percent at USD 14.97 and Wipro shed 0.42 percent at USD 9.58.In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 0.61 percent at USD 34.76 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.66 percent at USD 44.83.