Dec 22, 2016, 08.04 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Tata Motors rose 0.61 percent and Infosys gained 0.27 percent.
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Infosys, HDFC Bank gain
