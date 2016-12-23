Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
Indian ADRs
Dec 23, 2016, 07.59 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs ended lower on Thursday. ICICI Bank was down 0.53 percent and Tata Motors slipped 1.35 percent.
Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddys Lab, ICICI Bank down
