Indian ADRs: Tata Motors, Dr Reddys Lab, ICICI Bank down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Thursday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 1.14 percent at USD 14.80 and Wipro fell 0.52 percent at USD 9.53.In the banking space, ICICI Bank was down 0.53 percent at USD 7.45 and HDFC Bank gained 0.45 percent at USD 60.86.In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 1.35 percent at USD 34.29 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.58 percent at USD 44.12.