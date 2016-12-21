Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddys Lab, Wipro down

Dec 21, 2016, 08.02 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro down

Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddys Lab, Wipro down

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Tuesday. In the IT space, Wipro was down 0.10 percent at USD 9.62 and Infosys rose 0.40 percent at USD 14.93.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank shed 0.27 percent at USD 7.48 and HDFC Bank gained 0.68 percent at USD 60.42.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors was down 0.03 percent at USD 34.55 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.70 percent at USD 45.13.
Tags  Indian ADRs Infosys Wipro ICICI Bank HDFC Bank Tata Motors Dr Reddy's Laboratories
