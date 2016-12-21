Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
Dec 21, 2016, 08.02 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Tuesday. Tata Motors was down 0.03 percent and Wipro was down 0.10 percent.
Indian ADRs: ICICI Bank, Dr Reddys Lab, Wipro down
