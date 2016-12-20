Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Dr Reddys Lab down

Indian ADRs ended lower on Monday. In the IT space, Infosys shed 0.20 percent at USD 14.87 and Wipro was up 0.21 percent at USD 9.63.In the banking space, ICICI Bank was unchanged at USD 7.50 and HDFC Bank declined 1.32 percent at USD 60.01.In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.09 percent at USD 34.56 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 0.50 percent at USD 45.45.