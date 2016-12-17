Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddys Labs slip; Tata Motors gains

Moneycontrol

Dec 17, 2016, 09.18 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs slip; Tata Motors gains

Indian ADRs ended mostly lower on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys was up 0.02 percent at USD 14.90 and Wipro was down 0.01 percent at USD 9.61.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank fell 0.16 percent at USD 7.50 and HDFC Bank dipped 1.35 percent at USD 60.81.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors gained 0.43 percent at USD 34.59 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories shed 0.24 percent at USD 45.68.
