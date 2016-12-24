Indian ADRs: HDFC Bank, Dr Reddys gain; Infosys, Wipro slip

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the banking space, ICICI Bank was up 0.53 percent at USD 7.47 and HDFC Bank gained 0.11 percent at USD 60.97.In the IT space, Infosys was down 0.05 percent at USD 14.75 and Wipro fell 0.02 percent at USD 9.55.In the other sectors, Tata Motors slipped 0.24 percent at USD 34.05 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories added 0.42 percent at USD 44.54.