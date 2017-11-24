Youth in Bihar fools cops by claiming to be an NIA IPS officer

Police force in Bihar was left red-faced after an impersonator fooled them into nearly conducting a raid after claiming that he was an IPS officer attached to the National Investigation Agency(NIA). The story came to light after the police in Bihar arrested the person who had fooled them and had misled the cops in his attempt to carry out a mission without any sanctions from the authority.

The man identified as Avinash Kumar Mishra is an Engineering graduate and a native of Pator village in North Bihar’s Darbhanga district. According to a report published by Hindustan Times, Mishra went to Ashok Paper Mills (APM) police station on 20th November wearing the uniform and badge of an IPS officer.

He told the cops that he was attached to the NIA and wanted their assistance to carry out a raid to nab those involved in a shootout that happened in a nearby area. The police obliged the fake cop and accompanied him on his journey to conduct the raid. However, they soon got doubtful about the cop. But by the time they realised that they were being fooled, Mishra had slipped away from their hands. The police later identified the man and arrested him on the charge of impersonation.

According to reports, Mishra, the only son of a government employee had nurtured ambitions of becoming an IPS officer. He said that he decided to impersonate an IPS officer after he failed to achieve his ambitions. Mishra who was earning a living by giving tuitions to students had, according to Darbhanga SSP Satyaveer Singh, arranged the IPS officer’s uniform from a tailoring shop.

While Mishra’s father claimed that his son was lately suffering from bouts of depression, no evidence has yet been received to support this claim.