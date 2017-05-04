App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 04, 2017 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Your flight boarding pass will not be torn anymore

Passengers' boarding passes will no more be required to be torn before boarding a flight, with aviation security watchdog BCAS scrapping the decades-old mandatory requirement for the airlines.

Your flight boarding pass will not be torn anymore

Passengers' boarding passes will no more be required to be torn before boarding a flight, with aviation security watchdog BCAS scrapping the decades-old mandatory requirement for the airlines. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has told carriers that they would not be required anymore to keep the stub -- the portion of the boarding pass retained by carriers.

The decision has been taken at a time when the government is working on facilitating entry into airports with the help of mobile phone and biometrics.

Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey today said that the BCAS has issued an order on Wednesday removing "the mandatory stub retention by airlines".

"Stub retention" generally refers to keeping a part of the boarding pass.

The removal of "stub retention" would mean that your boarding pass would not be torn before you board an aircraft.

Choubey said the decision has come into immediate effect.

"This means the requirement for keeping the stub, which is part of the boarding pass, in physical form is not necessary...Instead, airlines can keep this is in digital form," he said on the sidelines of an event here.

The order, putting in place this mandatory requirement was issued in 1982, when there was not much digitisation, he noted.

According to Choubey, airlines were keeping a part of the boarding pass for the purpose of "passenger reconciliation" and that can now be achieved by keeping data in digital form.

At certain airports, the boarding pass — which carries a bar code is swiped in front of a bar code reader — and is not torn.

The Civil Aviation Ministry is working on 'digi yatra' initiative as it looks to make "boarding pass and security interactions" digital.

The plan is to roll out a digital system for airport entry and subsequent journey requirements.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.