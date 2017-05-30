App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 30, 2017 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

"You are not safe," Girl tweets horrific story of molestation in Delhi Metro

The incidence happened when the girl was returning from South Delhi to her parents’ home in Noida and a man started following her


The appalling state of women security in Delhi-NCR is once again in the news after an engineering student shared a horrific incidence where she was molested inside the premises of Delhi Metro's Golf Course station in Noida.

The incidence happened when the girl was returning from South Delhi to her parents’ home in Noida and a man started following her.

While the girl was descending the stairway of the metro station, the man pushed her into a corner. She slapped him and screamed for help, she shared in a series of tweets.

Shockingly, none of the passerby and people standing there including a security guard came to her rescue. Her father who was there to pick her up ran after the man. To add to the ordeal, the onlookers later came and asked her “hume kyo nhi bataya (why didn’t you tell us)”.

While talking to The Quint, she said the reaction or lack of reaction from people is what prompted her to post her story. “I realised that what happened today could have happened to anybody and could have been worse. I was angry at how inefficient the security arrangements are. How weak a woman can get in such situations and how easy it is for these creeps to take an upper hand."

"People who refused to nab the guy came to me and said ‘Madame aap report kardo, Madam aap pakdo isse’. All this while my father was still trying to chase him! The helplessness that my family and I have gone through while being surrounded by a crowd is what prompted me to put up this Twitter post,” she said.

tags #BITS Pilani #Delhi Metro #molestation #Noida #Twitter

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.