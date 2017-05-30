The appalling state of women security in Delhi-NCR is once again in the news after an engineering student shared a horrific incidence where she was molested inside the premises of Delhi Metro's Golf Course station in Noida.

The incidence happened when the girl was returning from South Delhi to her parents’ home in Noida and a man started following her.



Hey ladies, you're not safe at ALL in a metro or metro stations. I'll tell you how.

— Megha (@Omeghaa_) May 28, 2017

While the girl was descending the stairway of the metro station, the man pushed her into a corner. She slapped him and screamed for help, she shared in a series of tweets.



A man followed me in the metro today. Mind you, 20 mins back. That is 8 pm. On a Sunday. Pretty normal right? — Megha (@Omeghaa_) May 28, 2017





Other people: Madame ye krtin, wo kartin.

You losers, when somebody attacks you: you can't think. I did the best I could. — Megha (@Omeghaa_) May 28, 2017

Shockingly, none of the passerby and people standing there including a security guard came to her rescue. Her father who was there to pick her up ran after the man. To add to the ordeal, the onlookers later came and asked her “hume kyo nhi bataya (why didn’t you tell us)”.

While talking to The Quint, she said the reaction or lack of reaction from people is what prompted her to post her story. “I realised that what happened today could have happened to anybody and could have been worse. I was angry at how inefficient the security arrangements are. How weak a woman can get in such situations and how easy it is for these creeps to take an upper hand."

"People who refused to nab the guy came to me and said ‘Madame aap report kardo, Madam aap pakdo isse’. All this while my father was still trying to chase him! The helplessness that my family and I have gone through while being surrounded by a crowd is what prompted me to put up this Twitter post,” she said.