Jun 13, 2017 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Govt seeks Rs 13,600 loan from Centre's HUDCO for roads, bridges and e-way

The Chief Minister sought Rs 2,600 crore loan for roads, Rs 1,000 crore for bridges, Rs 2,500 crore for Greenfield Expressway between Lucknow and Ballia, Rs 3,000 crore for housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) and Rs 1,000 crore for PMAY-Urban, among others.

Yogi Govt seeks Rs 13,600 loan from Centre's HUDCO for roads, bridges and e-way

Yogi Adityanath's government has sought a loan of Rs 13,600 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for developing infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal on Tuesday met Union Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and handed over a letter from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking the loan, an official release said

The Chief Minister sought Rs 2,600 crore loan for roads, Rs 1,000 crore for bridges, Rs 2,500 crore for Greenfield Expressway between Lucknow and Ballia, Rs 3,000 crore for housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) and Rs 1,000 crore for PMAY-Urban, among others.

Naidu asked officials of the HUDCO, which functions under the Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) ministry, to deal with the proposal expeditiously.

A Rs 7,000 crore loan is likely to be sanctioned soon to start with, the release said.

Naidu also asked the state-run NBCC to send a team to Uttar Pradesh to explore the possibility of revenue generation for the state government through monetisation of land at different places.

