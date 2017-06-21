App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 21, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogi govt plans an "International" LitFest orchestrated with indigenous works

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Banaras Hindu Campus have come together to organise an "International Literary Festival" to promote native literature but reaching out to a global audience.

Yogi govt plans an

Moneycontrol News

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Banaras Hindu Campus have come together to organise an "International Literary Festival" to promote native literature but reaching out to a global audience.

The fest is designed to connect the audience with part of the country's literary heritage that has gathered dust. India is a land of more than 700 languages enriched with literature and culture, but the native literary works have, for long, been ignored. The fest seeks to revive the waning interest.

The three-day Varanasi LitFest, slated to be held in October this year on the BHU (Banaras Hindu University) campus, is expected to see participation of more than 500 people every day.

A similar LitFest in Jaipur is known to celebrate literary stalwarts from India and the world alike. For instance, this year gave enthusiasts the opportunity to interact with Mei Fong, the author of "One Child: The Past and Future of China’s Most Radical Experiment."

Hindu Literary Festival is another such celebrated event in India. This festival showcases the literary works of journalists all over the world.

So far, however, no literary fest celebrated only Indian literary works.

“It would be a break from events focusing on western writers like the Jaipur Litfest,“ a senior UP government official told the Economic Times.

The government plans to make the Varanasi LitFest permanent in the literary calendar, and in addition to book readings and talks, it plans to hold themed panoramas and portray the writers' literary journeys along with cultural shows.

tags #India #Yogi government

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.