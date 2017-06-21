Yogi govt plans an

Moneycontrol News

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Banaras Hindu Campus have come together to organise an "International Literary Festival" to promote native literature but reaching out to a global audience.

The fest is designed to connect the audience with part of the country's literary heritage that has gathered dust. India is a land of more than 700 languages enriched with literature and culture, but the native literary works have, for long, been ignored. The fest seeks to revive the waning interest.

The three-day Varanasi LitFest, slated to be held in October this year on the BHU (Banaras Hindu University) campus, is expected to see participation of more than 500 people every day.

A similar LitFest in Jaipur is known to celebrate literary stalwarts from India and the world alike. For instance, this year gave enthusiasts the opportunity to interact with Mei Fong, the author of "One Child: The Past and Future of China’s Most Radical Experiment."

Hindu Literary Festival is another such celebrated event in India. This festival showcases the literary works of journalists all over the world.

So far, however, no literary fest celebrated only Indian literary works.

“It would be a break from events focusing on western writers like the Jaipur Litfest,“ a senior UP government official told the Economic Times.

The government plans to make the Varanasi LitFest permanent in the literary calendar, and in addition to book readings and talks, it plans to hold themed panoramas and portray the writers' literary journeys along with cultural shows.