Yogi Adityanath says Gujaratis taught Manmohan to speak up & Rahul to visit temples

As the political slugfest between Congress and BJP got more intense a day before the second phase of Gujarat elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Targeting two birds with one stone Adityanath told ANI, “Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya” (People of Gujarat have done two things quite well in this election. They have taught Dr Manmohan Singh to open his mouth and Rahul Gandhi to visit temples).

The BJP strongman and UP CM passed the jibe on the back of the saffron party’s old criticism of Singh’s silence on various issues when he was the prime minister prior to 2014.

The comment came in the backdrop of Singh replying to PM Narendra Modi’s allegations regarding Congress conspiring with Pakistan in the Gujarat Assembly elections, which will go to the second phase of polls on December 14.

Singh issued a statement on Monday accusing Modi, among other things, of dispersing “falsehoods” for political gain.

Adityanath is definitely not the first BJP man to taunt Singh with an underlying reference to his conduct as a PM. Senior BJP leader and the party’s present national president Amit Shah had referred to Singh as ‘Mauni baba’ (silent monk) several times in the past.

A year before becoming the prime minister, then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had called then PM Manmohan Singh a ‘night manager’ and a 'puppet'. He said in a scathing attack, “They (Congress) appointed a night watchman by naming Manmohan Singh as prime minister...the prime minister is nothing but a puppet of the Gandhi family.”