Yogi Adityanath govt has no time for farmers: Uttar Pradesh Congress

Days after potatoes were hurled near the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Congress on Thursday accused the state government of ignoring the plight of farmers.

The UP Congress chief, Raj Babbar, said Potato growers are facing immense hardships in the state and that is why they are throwing potatoes on the roads.

"The chief minister is meeting farmers in Karnataka, but has no time to meet farmers here," he said.

Babbar further said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has failed to see the farmers in Mandola in Ghaziabad, who have been protesting without clothes since January 5.

Reacting on the recent trend of painting buildings across the state in saffron colour, he said saffronisation of things was the mentality of weak people.

Beliefs are not extended by painting the walls saffron, he said.

To a question on new Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, "We have to move ahead with Rahul's face. We performed well in the local body elections and held a meeting to find out our shortcomings and understand them. We will soon prepare a blueprint for the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Babbar said that no instructions have been received from the senior leadership if his party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

"It will be decided by the high command. We have friendly relations with the SP," he said.

To a question if Sonia Gandhi will contest the next Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli, he said, "It will be decided by the party leadership," he said.