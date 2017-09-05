Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh flag off Lucknow metro

Moneycontrol News

Lucknow metro was flagged off on Tuesday jointly by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The duo flagged off the first service of the metro between Transport Nagar and Charbagh

UP Governor Ram Naik was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The newly inaugurated 8.5 km route will be opened to the public from Wednesday onwards. There will be daily services on the line between 6 am and 10 pm. The route is part of the first phase of the Lucknow metro project.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Yogi Adityanath dedicated the metro to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to have a modern transportation system in over fifty cities in the country within next three years.

UP's CM Adityanath also said that there are plans to launch metro services in Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Jhansi.

The inauguration, however, had its share of controversy after former CM Akhilesh Yadav skipped the event. Akhilesh, on whose tenure the project was started in 2014, apparently did not receive the invitation for the ceremony.