Aug 23, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's highest paid actors of 2017: Mark Wahlberg tops list with his $68 million salary; SRK, Salman and Akshay in top 10

Top 20 paid actors of the world accumulated a combined tally of USD 720 million

World's highest paid actors of 2017: Mark Wahlberg tops list with his $68 million salary; SRK, Salman and Akshay in top 10
SRK is followed by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar

Moneycontrol News

Invincible and The Departed fame Mark Wahlberg is the world’s highest paid actor in Forbes list for 2017. He earned USD 68 million in the last 12 months, which is three million dollars more than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Among the Indian stars, Shahrukh Khan topped the list with USD 38 million. King Khan is closely followed by Bollywood’s Sultan, Salman Khan (USD 37 million) and Akshay Kumar with 35.5 million. Overall they stand at eighth, ninth and tenth in the world.

No other actor from Bollywood could make it to the list. Interestingly, the trio was also the only Indian stars to figure in Forbes Highest Paid Celebrities List which ranks all 'front of the camera' professionals.

The rapper turned actor from Boston, Wahlberg, raked his highest ever earnings in a year thanks to his fee for movies such as Transformers: The Last Knight and the forthcoming Daddy's Home 2.

highest paid actors

Last year’s topper in the list, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned USD 65 million in Forbes’ 12-months scoring period (June 2016 to June 2017). The Baywatch star is also part of HBO’s popular TV show Ballers which has kept his pockets full.

Interestingly, the most recent film by both the top ranked actors tanked at the box office and earned miserable ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb— two websites which track movies and TV shows.

Third on the list is Vin Diesel with earnings of USD 54.5 million. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and Marvel's hit sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw his earnings jump 55 percent over the year. Adam Sandler with USD 50.5 million and Jackie Chan with USD 49 million complete the top five.

According to Forbes, top 20 paid actors of the world accumulated a combined tally of USD 720 million. The earnings are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDb, as well as interviews with the industry insiders.

All figures above are pre-tax.

