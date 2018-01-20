World wants to hear directly from horse's mouth in Davos: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world wants to hear about India's policies and growth potential "directly from the horse's mouth", considering the jump in foreign direct investment coming to India.

"The country is seeing the biggest jump in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is natural that the world wants to talk directly to India and the world wants to hear directly from the horse's mouth about India's policies and potential. It matters if you hear it from the leader," Modi said in an interview to Zee News.

The Prime Minister will be attending the 48th edition of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos — a first for him and for any Indian Prime Minister in two decades.

Modi said that India has made a mark globally and there is a need to reap the benefits. He added that Davos is a "good opportunity" for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend.

Stating that India's economy is growing rapidly and that it has been recognised by the world, including all rating agencies, he spoke about various sectors including banking, democracy and recent economic reforms including GST.

"Even after the banks nationalisation, 30-40 percent population remain out of the banking services and with the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana," Modi said.

Speaking about various government schemes, the Prime Minister said that in the last one year, more than 70 lakh people have joined the EPFO and over 10 crore people have benefited from the Mudra scheme, under which nearly Rs 4 lakh crore has been disbursed.

Modi will be addressing the inaugural plenary session of the meeting, which is scheduled to begin on January 23 and conclude on January 26.

The Prime Minister will be reaching Davos on January 22 and will likely meet Swiss premier Alain Berset on the sidelines during the day, where he is expected to discuss the issue of financial transparency and black money.

(With inputs from PTI)