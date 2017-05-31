App
May 31, 2017 11:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank to provide USD 36 million loan for Himachal Pradesh

The programme size is USD 45 million, of which USD 36 million will be financed by the Bank and the remaining amount will be funded out of state budget.

The World Bank will extend a loan of USD 36 million to improve the efficiency of public expenditure management and tax administration in Himachal Pradesh.

The programme, the finance ministry said, is expected to contribute to enhancing the efficiency of key departments, improving budget credibility, strengthening systems and procedures to improve fiscal discipline.

An agreement for the World Bank's loan was signed today.

The programme, whose duration is 5 years, is also expected to improve revenue administration to increase fiscal space and targeted organisational reforms including human resource.

"The programme focuses on the priority areas identified by the GoHP, which were articulated in various stakeholder workshops during Program preparation," the ministry said.

The programme size is USD 45 million, of which USD 36 million will be financed by the Bank and the remaining amount will be funded out of state budget.

