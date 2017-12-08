App
Dec 08, 2017 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Won't tolerate open loot, negligence by pvt hospitals:Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government will not tolerate "open loot and criminal negligence" by private hospitals, hours after the licence of Max Hospital at Shalimar Bagh was cancelled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

He said the AAP government was "very sensitive" in both education and health sectors.

The Delhi government cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors.

"Whereas we don't wish to interfere in day to day functioning of pvt hospitals, however, open loot or criminal negligence by any hospital won't be tolerated. We won't hesitate to take strongest action in such cases," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, talking to reporters, the chief minister said, "In the field of education and health, we are very sensitive. We have done good works in government sector of education and restrained private schools from arbitrarily deciding their fee structure."

Similarly, the government has also been doing good in health sector.

"We are upgrading government hospitals and setting up mohalla clinics and poly clinics. However, in private health sector, open loot and criminal negligence will not be tolerated," Kejriwal said here.

