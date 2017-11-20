App
Nov 19, 2017 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Won't allow Padmavati release till controversial portions are removed: UP Deputy CM

Earlier in the day, the movie makers announced that the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' was deferred.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh government said today that it will not let Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' be released in the state unless its "controversial portions" are removed even as the makers of the film deferred its release.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the legendary queen had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in the history.

"Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The 'Rani' burnt herself alive in 'Jauhar' for her 'satitva' (pride) and dignity," he said.

As an Entertainment Tax minister also, I can say that we will not let the movie be released in Uttar Pradesh unless its controversial portions are removed, Maurya said.

Earlier in the day, the movie makers announced that the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' was deferred.

In a statement to PTI, a spokesperson of Viacom18 Motion Pictures said it had taken the decision "voluntarily".

"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind 'Padmavati', has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st 2017," it said.

The spokesman said the studio had the highest regard for the law of the land and statutory bodies such as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film," the statement read.

Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi had yesterday slammed the makers for allowing the film to be screened for various media channels before obtaining a certificate from the board.

The CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was "incomplete".

'Padmavati' has been facing controversy since Bhansali started shooting the film earlier this year.

The director was roughed up by members of the fringe group, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, in Jaipur. Its elaborate sets were vandalised during shooting schedules in Jaipur and Kolhapur.

The first poster of the movie was released in October this year and triggered a storm with various Rajput groups and others claiming that the director had "distorted" historical facts.

Bhansali and lead actor Deepika Padukone have received threats. Their security has been beefed up by the Mumbai police.

The film fraternity has come out in support of Bhansali and the team, with many leading artistes calling it an attack on creative freedom.

tags #Entertainment #India #Padmavati

