you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 20, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Women's rights body to summon Tharoor over his 'light-hearted' tweet about Miss World Manushi Chhillar

The tweet by Tharoor, however, did not go down well with National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma who found the remark "derogatory and degrading " and asked Tharoor to tender an apology

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 'light-hearted' tweet on Sunday landed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the receiving end of National Commission for Women and other Twitter users. Kicking up a controversy, Tharoor used newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar's name to attack BJP.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram posted a tweet which read: What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!

The tweet, however, did not go down well with NCW chief Rekha Sharma who found the tweet "derogatory and degrading" and asked Tharoor to tender an apology. The NCW condemned the remark and tweeted: NCW condemn the tweet of @INCIndia leader @ShashiTharoor. He degraded the achievement of (the) daughter of #haryana and #India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately.

Shashi Tharoor, however, did apologise later in a tweet and explained that it was just an innocent pun. “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today,” he said.

In another tweet, he praised the “terrific” answer given by Chhillar at the competition. “Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer I've separately praised. Please: Chill!”
Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 title in its 67th edition on Saturday, making her only the 6th Indian to have won the crown.

